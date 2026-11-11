Between mountains and oceans: WSC makes a splash in its debut exhibition

WSC board member John Pabrua noted that while strict guidelines excluded some artists from the competition, they were still able to show their works in the broader exhibition. Despite the tight timeline before the opening, Pabrua praised the group’s rapid bond and strong support system.

“It’s a beautiful environment to work in,” Pabrua said. “Your strengths are utilized, and your weaknesses are covered by the others.”

A foundation built on development and education

Recognizing the enthusiasm of the group’s young artists and professionals, WSC president and founder Eduardo Solana Jr. said that while the society is still developing its technical caliber, its members’ dedication to the medium is undeniable.

“I realized that in forming this group, I should focus on one thing, and that is development,” Solana explained.

To cultivate this talent, Solana said the society will open its doors to the public through a lineup of paid and free lectures and workshops. The group has also secured an academic partnership with the University of San Carlos (USC), marking the beginning of an active, program-rich calendar.

Personal milestones and member journeys

Pabrua embodies that growth. He volunteered his web and graphic-design skills to build the society’s website and artwork QR codes, and now calls WSC his “baby.” He credits his artistic journey to Solana’s mentorship.

“For 20 years, I avoided watercolor because I thought it was too difficult,” Pabrua shared. “I am Ed’s living proof that his goal to teach works. Now, I’m almost addicted to it.”

For newcomer Jun Pinili, exhibiting alongside artists he has admired for years was a surreal milestone.

“It’s unexpected, of course, because I am exhibiting with people that I have been looking up to for so many years,” he shared. “Personally, it was just such an honor to have my painting stand beside them. Being selected for a sponsor’s choice award was like the cherry on top because I didn’t realize other people would respond to my painting the same way they did.”

Pinili credits his rapid growth to the WSC community and Solana’s guidance, which pushed him to work with demanding materials. Creating his piece took about a month and required a trial run before he used the expensive final surface.

“I did two versions of that painting,” he explained. “I started with a smaller, cheaper paper because that was my first time working on a full sheet of Arches. When I was satisfied with how everything looked, I took a deep breath and said, ‘This is it, I cannot buy the Arches anymore if I mess it up.’ So I did it twice, maybe taking a month in total. Thankfully, I managed to submit something that people really appreciate.”

Elevating watercolor as serious practice

Visual artist and educator Dr. Dennis “Sio” Montera challenged the audience to take the medium further.

“Watercolor deserves to be taken seriously as an artistic practice and not just perceived as a hobby,” he said. “Let your work carry that conviction.”

Reflecting on his University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu roots, Montera described the craft’s deceptive simplicity.

“Behind watercolor’s apparent lightness is a great deal of judgment and practice,” he explained, adding that “water does not always follow the artist’s instruction.”

He encouraged the participating artists to look beyond beauty and technique.

“Go beyond the pleasure of a beautiful subject or a well-executed technique, and ask yourself: What do I want this painting to say? What might it help another person to see or understand?”

“Just as water carries pigment across your Arches paper, let your watercolor paintings carry the message that moves people,” Montera concluded. “That is where the magic of watercolor becomes lasting.”

From highlands to horizons

That search for meaning is reflected in the exhibition’s theme. The Philippines is a country held between two worlds: the mountains that give us our roots, and the ocean that gives us our horizon. “Between Mountains and Oceans” follows the flow of Filipino life from the highlands down to the sea.

It begins in the mountains, where fog clings to the terraces, farmers bend to the earth and indigenous heritage endures. Earth tones and misty washes capture the spirit of high-altitude landscapes and the resilience of those who tend the soil.

It travels through rivers and valleys — through barrios, markets, chapels and children playing after the rain — where everyday life pulses with color and resilience.

And it ends at the sea: in the ports of Cebu, in fishers at dawn, in boats that leave and return, and in the vast blue that connects the Philippines to the world.

After a 20-year hiatus from painting, exhibiting artist and freediver Jaclyn Abregana-Gleen returned to the canvas to capture the depths of those waters. Her latest watercolor self-portrait reflects her connection to the ocean and the challenges of the medium.

“I really wanted to capture that deep ocean blue, which required so much patience—and bravery,” Abregana-Gleen explained. “Watercolor has a reputation for being difficult. You never completely know how it will look once it dries, but it surprises you in the most magical way.”

Her advice to others with dormant passions echoes the unpredictability of the sea: “Put yourself out there, and don’t be afraid to explore something that people think is difficult. We need to be courageous enough to do hard things.”

Competition winners and honors

After evaluation by the judging panel, the exhibition’s competitive spirit culminated in the announcement of the official winners. Vince Joaquino placed fifth, David Alfaro fourth, Aliver Escaño third and Anthony Maraton second.

Special sponsorship awards also recognized the works of Jun Pinili, Joaquino and Richard Romeo.

Romeo also received the competition’s highest honor. He said winning brought a powerful sense of validation after dedicating himself fully to the piece.

“I missed one of our group’s exhibits just to do this work,” he shared. “I prioritized it to give my full effort because this is our first exhibit, and I wanted to show everyone that we are serious. I also wanted to encourage other members, especially since some of them look up to me.”

Romeo’s winning work took two weeks to complete, but he enjoyed every part of the process. With the milestone behind him, he is now looking toward a larger stage.

A beginning for Cebu’s watercolor community

Between Mountains and Oceans marks a significant first for the Watercolor Society of Cebu. Beyond showcasing the works of its members, the exhibition signals the group’s intention to build a more active presence in Cebu’s art scene through exhibitions, education and collaboration.

As WSC moves forward with its workshops, lectures and partnerships, its debut exhibition establishes a foundation for what the society hopes will become a lasting tradition in Cebu’s watercolor community.

“I’m looking forward to the international scene — meeting watercolorists I used to only see online,” Romeo said. “I am very eager to connect with international artists.”