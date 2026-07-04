Between smiles street art: Why one dentist never gave up her creative side

Cotiamco moves through Cebu’s creative scene with the ease of someone who has learned to make two very different worlds work together. In the clinic, she brings the precision of a dentist; outside it, she channels the energy of graffiti, skate culture and fingerboarding into a practice that is as personal as it is public. Rather than competing, the two pursuits sharpen each other.

Where art began

Long before she became a dentist, Cotiamco already knew she loved making things.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loved painting, creating and bringing my ideas to life,” she said. Graffiti eventually became the medium that gave that instinct form.

“It wasn’t something I discovered; it was something that had always been a part of me, waiting for the right medium to take shape.”

It wasn’t something she found later in life — it had always been there, waiting for the right space to grow.

Precision on both ends

For Cotiamco, dentistry and graffiti are connected by the same discipline. Both demand a steady hand, careful judgment and an eye for detail.

“Graffiti also requires a steady hand, especially when creating a piece,” she said. “You need a steady hand for clean cutbacks, thin lines and small details. This is very similar to dentistry, where precision, control and a steady hand are also important.”

Like dentistry, graffiti demands patience as much as skill.

“Slowly, day by day, I’m working on being more patient with the process and trusting that every piece helps me grow as an artist,” she said.

‘Kafka’s’ evolution

That growth is reflected in Kafka, her original character, which began in November 2020 during a difficult period in her life. At the time, the character carried the sadness she was experiencing.

“The character is still in my artworks today, but the emotions have changed — Kafka is much happier now,” she said.

Kafka became more than a recurring image — it became a record of healing, evolving alongside its creator.

From board to fingerboard

Cotiamco’s connection to Cebu’s skate culture deepened during the pandemic, when she became more involved with the local scene. Drawn to the energy, music and freedom around skateboarding, she spent time skating and hanging out at Pajara Park with local riders.

But a severe fall under a bridge injured her dominant right hand, forcing her to confront the physical demands of her future in dentistry. She realized she could not risk another injury that might affect her profession.

Instead of walking away from the culture, she found another way to stay connected. Introduced to fingerboarding by a skate friend, Cotiamco discovered a smaller but equally creative outlet. Two years ago, she collaborated with a fingerboard brand on a limited run of custom decks featuring her artwork, and the collection sold out.

A different model abroad

One of the defining moments in Cotiamco’s artistic journey came when she represented the Philippines at the Meeting of Styles festival in Surakarta, Indonesia, where she experienced a city that embraced street art as part of its cultural identity.

“As foreign artists, we were welcomed by their local government with a cultural program, a narrative dance performance and food,” she said. “It was amazing to see how the city embraced graffiti and street art rather than being discouraged.”

The experience showed her what support for public art can look like — a contrast that stayed with her after returning home.

Balancing the clinic, the scene

Cebu’s graffiti scene, she says, continues to grow despite challenges. Walls are still painted over, restrictions remain and recognition can be uneven. Yet the community continues to thrive through passion and resilience.

As a female artist in a space long dominated by men, Cotiamco says her experience has been mostly positive. The greater challenge is balancing two careers that often compete for her time.

Many street art events happen on weekends, which are also the busiest days in the clinic.

“I often have to choose between showing up for my art and showing up for my patients,” she said.

Rather than seeing it as a conflict, Cotiamco accepts that different seasons demand different priorities. Raised in a family of modest means, she chose dentistry for stability, but never allowed that practical decision to replace the artist in her.

Living beyond one label

Even the surprise of others has become part of the story. A patient from her hometown once spent two appointments unaware that the dentist treating her was also the artist behind work she recognized from the local scene. It was only after noticing one of Cotiamco’s custom keychains that the connection clicked.

Moments like that remind her that people are often more than the labels attached to them.

Her message to younger creatives is simple: you do not have to fit yourself into a single box.

“You can be a professional in a white coat and still have a life outside of that that is creative, raw and personal,” she said. “Build your skills and your work because the right opportunities and people will come along. When that happens, all you have to do is walk across the bridge they create for you.”