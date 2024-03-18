Beyond Coffee: Coffee Factory Mezzanine delights Cebuanos with newest co-working space

Ritty Kim, the owner of Coffee Factory Mezzanine Lahug, shared that the cafe is more than just a one-stop shop for people to get their needed caffeine fix, it is also a place where people can create memories and celebrate milestones.

“The Coffee Factory has its unique qualities. We roast our beans, but we also have curated a menu that caters to families and friends.”

This distinctive quality is a standard that Coffee Factory Mezzanine is trying to set as it envisions itself to be more than a stop-by coffee shop that not only offers house-roasted beans but a delectable selection of breakfast and Korean meals that are sure to fill the customers’ souls to the brim. It offers a variety of roasted beans that are catered to Cebuanos’ varied preferences such as Mt. Atok, Benguet beans, Mt. Apo, Kidapwan beans, Santos NY2 Cerrado beans from Brazil, Hulia Supremo beans from Columbia, and Lam Dong beans from Vietnam.

The cafe, true to its mission of being an all-around coffee shop, has a mezzanine level in which customers can not only dine but also use as a space for booked activities such as cup sleeve events for K-Pop stars and groups and more!

For its March promo and holding up to a maximum of 30 to 35 guests, the space can be rented for P3,000 per hour and those who’d like to use it for five hours minimum are priced at P10,000 which is consumable. Complete with a projector and speaker for events and activities that require such equipment, the cafe provides a versatile space for gatherings, presentations and entertainment, catering to diverse needs and preferences.

Kim has been living in Cebu for 14 years and has considered Cebu as her second home. She has been adamant about making herself a home in the province and South Korea through the hearty meals that her cafe offers.

“Our food is really good because we have a Korean chef who prepares and makes them,” Kim excitedly said. “We have a lot of delicious Korean food as well as other Korean delicacies and traditional treats.”

Despite living in Cebu for almost 15 years, Kim shared that she sometimes misses her mother’s food and parallels her longing for home with the overseas Filipino workers who also crave their home food. Her cafe offers a semblance of home to the 20,000 Koreans who are currently residing in Cebu, featuring an array of delightful authentic Korean dishes that they will love whenever they feel like they want a taste of home.

As a special promo for the entire month of March, customers will get a 10 percent discount on any meal orders with a maximum purchase of P500 per head. The cafe will also soon be serving draft beer and other alcoholic beverages.

Head over to its Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to learn more about its promos and stay updated with upcoming special offers and discounts.

Coffee Factory Mezzanine is located near IT Park, at Unit A07, The Esplanade, Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City. S