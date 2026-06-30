Beyond Independence: Fashion, art celebrate Filipino identity

Mounted at The Atrium of SM J Mall, the exhibit was part of the mall’s Philippine Independence Month celebration, showcasing how heritage can be preserved while embracing new perspectives in fashion and visual art.

The exhibit features creations from some of Cebu’s established designers, including Protacio, Hanz Coquilla, Jongz Loquinario, Harly Ruedas, Bree Esplanada, Marichu Tan, Valerie Alvez, Ren Manabat, Alejandro Godinez, Humberto Villegas, Mike Yapching, Reysan Ornopia, Philipp Tampus, Cris Escobido, John Ivan Galochino and Caesy Coronel.

Menswear pieces by Edwin Ao, Hanz Coquilla, King Rosales, Roni Yu and Protacio are also part of the showcase.

A beautiful ensemble by Protacio, this cream-colored design combines heritage tailoring with botanical-inspired embellishments. The cropped jacket is embroidered with leafy vines and white floral appliqués, creating a refined contrast against the neutral fabric. Styled with matching trousers and a woven hat, the look evokes the relaxed sophistication of tropical Filipino dressing.

The striking crimson gown by Philipp Tampus reimagines the Filipiniana through bold color and intricate texture. Featuring a structured square neckline and dramatic butterfly sleeves in sheer lace, the dress is adorned with geometric woven patterns and circular embellishments that create depth and movement.

Complementing the garments are Anthony Fermin’s artworks, which add another layer to the exhibit’s exploration of identity. Together, the paintings and fashion pieces invite viewers to consider how Filipino culture is continually shaped by history, craftsmanship and individual expression.

His artwork, ‘‘Perfect Gift,’’ embraces a contemporary folk-art aesthetic, using textured brushstrokes, vibrant colors and stylized figures to portray scenes of Filipino faith and community. It evokes the warmth and simplicity of Filipino life also portrayed in the rest of his works in the exhibit such as “The Door,” “The Lamp” and more.

Although mounted in celebration of Independence Month, the exhibit’s themes extend beyond the calendar. It offers a reminder that culture is also expressed through everyday acts of creativity. S