Beyond landfills: Why Cebu is weighing new waste-to-energy solutions

CEBU’s leaders are looking to trade traditional trash dumps for high-tech power plants. Following a series of landfill crises and a fact-finding mission to China, the province is exploring Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technology—a move that could change how Cebu handles its garbage, health, and electricity needs.

In mid-February 2026, the Cebu Provincial Board began formalizing a plan to study this shift. Board Member Stanley Caminero proposed a new task force to see if these high-tech plants can work here.

Best practices

The push for change comes after local officials visited Fujian and Guangzhou in China. There, they saw modern facilities that burn municipal waste to create steam, which is then turned into electricity.

This search for a better way follows the tragic collapse at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City on Jan. 8, 2026. A massive trash slide killed 36 people, leaving the landfill closed and the region in a state of emergency.

"System-thinking" approach

Board Member Caminero explained that Cebu is facing three big pressures all at once:

Too much trash: Waste volumes are rising.

High power needs: The province needs more electricity.

Health risks: Dirty environments lead to more diseases.

Instead of fixing these problems one by one, Caminero says the province needs "system thinking." A WTE plant solves multiple problems by shrinking the amount of trash that goes into the ground and providing power to the grid.

The move toward WTE technology shows that traditional landfills are no longer sustainable for a growing island like Cebu. For residents, this plan has three main goals:

Better Public Health

As seen in the Binaliw tragedy, overfilled landfills are dangerous. Proponents of WTE argue that getting rid of these "danger zones" will lead to fewer diseases and a safer environment.

More Reliable Electricity

Cebu’s demand for power is constantly growing. WTE plants act as small power stations, feeding electricity back into the local grid as a byproduct of burning trash.

Turning Trash into Treasure

Modern systems don't just burn trash; they recycle the leftover ash into construction materials. This could lower the cost of building roads and buildings while protecting the environment.

Investing in the Future

Caminero also proposed a "Circular Economy" council to oversee these projects. He described these plans as "strategic investments and not expenses," aiming to turn international lessons into local action.

By working together as a province, Cebu hopes to gather enough waste from different towns to keep a WTE facility running steadily. The goal is to ensure that tragedies like the Binaliw collapse never happen again.