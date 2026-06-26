Beyond Shopping: SM redefines Cebu's lifestyle landscape with new experiences and opportunities

AS CEBU continues to strengthen its position as one of the country's leading economic and tourism hubs, SM Supermalls is playing a vital role in shaping the region's growth through innovative destinations, elevated experiences, and strategic investments.
Through the combined strengths of SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM J Mall, SM continues to create spaces that support commerce, tourism, lifestyle, education, and community development while enriching the everyday lives of Cebuanos.
For decades, SM City Cebu has remained at the heart of Cebu's urban growth, serving as a trusted destination where generations of Cebuanos gather, shop, dine, learn, and celebrate life's milestones.
As one of the city's most established landmarks, the mall continues to evolve with developments that reinforce its role as a catalyst for economic and community growth.
A major milestone in this transformation is the North Wing expansion, which has elevated SM City Cebu into an even more dynamic lifestyle destination.
The expansion is home to a growing collection of first-in-Cebu retail and dining concepts, giving Cebuanos access to new brands and experiences previously unavailable in the region. These additions continue to strengthen Cebu's retail landscape while attracting shoppers and visitors from across the Visayas.
Beyond retail, SM City Cebu has also become a center for education, faith, and future-ready opportunities. Located within the mall is the Chapel of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, providing shoppers, employees, students, and nearby communities a convenient space for worship and reflection amidst the city's bustling urban environment.
The presence of National University further expands the mall's role in community development by making quality education more accessible to Cebuano students and helping prepare the next generation of professionals and leaders.
The growth story continues with the upcoming multi-use office tower, which is expected to generate employment opportunities and attract new investments into the city.
These developments showcase how SM City Cebu has evolved beyond a traditional shopping center into a fully integrated urban destination that supports multiple aspects of Cebuano life, from commerce and education to faith, employment, and community building.
Further strengthening Cebu's destination appeal is SM Seaside City Cebu, a premier lifestyle and entertainment destination that continues to redefine how people experience the city. Home to world-class attractions, expansive leisure spaces, and some of Cebu's most exciting dining and retail concepts, SM Seaside has become a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists.
The growing portfolio of attractions—including Cebu Ocean Park, Cebu Fun Park, and Thirsty Pickle has expanded Cebu's tourism offerings beyond traditional destinations. These experiences not only draw visitors from across the region but also contribute to local economic activity by supporting jobs, businesses, and tourism-related enterprises.
SM Seaside's influence is set to grow even further with the opening of the SM Seaside Arena, a landmark development that will position Cebu as a premier destination for concerts, conventions, sporting events, and large-scale entertainment productions.
Together with future developments within the South Coast City estate, including convention, hospitality, and mixed-use components, the arena reinforces Cebu's emergence as a leading events and tourism hub in the Philippines.
Complementing these developments is SM J Mall, a fresh lifestyle destination that reflects the changing aspirations of modern Cebuanos. Strategically located in Mandaue City, the mall has introduced a distinctive experience centered on contemporary retail, entertainment, and Japanese-inspired lifestyle concepts, offering visitors new ways to shop, dine, and connect.
Among its standout attractions is Izakaya Terrace, a unique dining destination that brings together authentic Japanese flavors and a vibrant social atmosphere. Together with its growing mix of retail, dining, and leisure offerings, SM J Mall continues to appeal to urban professionals and lifestyle seekers looking for fresh, contemporary, and curated experiences.
These three SM Supermalls in Cebu form a powerful destination network that serves diverse communities while helping create a more connected and dynamic Cebu. Each destination opportunities can grow, and communities can thrive. Cebu’s potential is inspiring, and we remain committed to supporting its journey through meaningful experiences, responsible development, and investments that create lasting value,” Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls, said.
As Cebu continues to attract more visitors, businesses, and investments, SM remains committed to creating destinations that generate opportunities, strengthen communities, and contribute to long-term regional development. Through its expanding portfolio of experiences and developments, SM continues to transform the way people live, work, learn, and play—while helping shape a stronger and more competitive future for Cebu.
Anchoring these efforts is SM’s commitment to sustainability, integrating responsible development, environmental stewardship, and community-building initiatives across its destinations.
Through continued investments and responsible growth, SM champions a future where economic progress, meaningful experiences, and sustainability come together to create lasting impact for generations to come. (SPONSORED CONTENT)