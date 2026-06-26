Beyond Shopping: SM redefines Cebu's lifestyle landscape with new experiences and opportunities

AS CEBU continues to strengthen its position as one of the country's leading economic and tourism hubs, SM Supermalls is playing a vital role in shaping the region's growth through innovative destinations, elevated experiences, and strategic investments.

Through the combined strengths of SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM J Mall, SM continues to create spaces that support commerce, tourism, lifestyle, education, and community development while enriching the everyday lives of Cebuanos.

For decades, SM City Cebu has remained at the heart of Cebu's urban growth, serving as a trusted destination where generations of Cebuanos gather, shop, dine, learn, and celebrate life's milestones.

As one of the city's most established landmarks, the mall continues to evolve with developments that reinforce its role as a catalyst for economic and community growth.

A major milestone in this transformation is the North Wing expansion, which has elevated SM City Cebu into an even more dynamic lifestyle destination.

The expansion is home to a growing collection of first-in-Cebu retail and dining concepts, giving Cebuanos access to new brands and experiences previously unavailable in the region. These additions continue to strengthen Cebu's retail landscape while attracting shoppers and visitors from across the Visayas.

Beyond retail, SM City Cebu has also become a center for education, faith, and future-ready opportunities. Located within the mall is the Chapel of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, providing shoppers, employees, students, and nearby communities a convenient space for worship and reflection amidst the city's bustling urban environment.

The presence of National University further expands the mall's role in community development by making quality education more accessible to Cebuano students and helping prepare the next generation of professionals and leaders.