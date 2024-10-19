beyond teaching: EDUCATORS MOLD next gen of JOURNALISTS

SOME educators do not just teach, some go beyond the pages of the books to instill to students the importance of truth-telling and journalism.

Like the Hogwarts professors from the famous book series Harry Potter, campus press advisers Rex C. Ebarle, Ana Mariz R. Canitan, and Loubert John Go, have been casting spells of inspiration, nurturing the minds of the next generation of writers

and journalists.

Ebarle, Canitan, and Go, in the eyes of the campus journalists, were the champions of truth.

Ebarle has been handling the school publication of the Cebu City National Science High School (NSHS), the Scholars’ Voice, since 2016.

The 41-year old teacher has been teaching for over 18 years now.

For Ebarle, his role as school paper adviser is challenging, yet fulfilling.

“It’s very challenging, especially dealing with scholars at National Science High School. These students are very advanced in what they do, but they still need a teacher to guide them in realizing their goals in journalism while honing their skills,” said Ebarle.

“It’s both challenging and enjoyable because I’m working with a great group of campus journalists,” he added.

Ebarle said the most fulfilling moments come from the achievements of his team, particularly when winning several categories at the Division Schools Press Conference (DSPC), Regional Schools Press Conference (RSPC), and National Schools Press Conference (NSPC).

Like Ebarle, Canitan also took the challenge of leading a student publication.

The 33-year old teacher, who has been teaching for 10 years now, became the campus press adviser for Light of Lapulapu, the student publication of the Abellana National School, in 2020.

Canitan initially hesitated when the role was offered to her, citing her lack of background for journalism, but her passion to teach drove her to take the hat.

Canitan said it was Abellana National School principal Nathanael Flores, whom she considered as her mentor, who introduced her to journalism.

Since she assumed as school paper adviser, ANS has achieved better placements in DSPC and RSPC.

“My fondest achievement as school paper adviser was when we placed second at DSPC and third at RSPC in 2024. I felt so proud of the team because they worked so hard. Even if we didn’t win, I would still be proud of them for their dedication,” said Canitan.

She also makes sure that the campus journalists strike a healthy balance between their academic pursuits and their involvement in the school paper.

Another educator keeping journalism alive in school settings is Go, a senior high school teacher at Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School.

Though still relatively new, the 28-year-old Go already wears several hats, including leading the Lagusan sa Pag-unlad (Laguslad), the student publication of Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School.

Go’s commitment in training the students about journalism is evident in the school paper’s motto, “Vos Liberabit,” which means truth sets free.

His journey in journalism started when his opinion article was published in

SunStar newspaper.

Ebarle, Canitan, and Go may differ in age and background, but they share a common goal - to empower their students to become good journalists.

They work tirelessly to mold their students into future journalists and defenders of truth, equipping them to navigate against the tide

of deception.

***

