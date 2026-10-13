Beyond the crown: A look back at Miss Asia Pacific International 2026

Thailand’s Sasiwararin Atsawahirankarn was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International 2026 on October 10, 2026, at Mactan Expo in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, besting 37 candidates from around the world.

The pageant celebrated diversity, cultural heritage and women’s empowerment through its national costume, evening gown, swimsuit and question-and-answer competitions. The Philippines’ Gabrielle Galapia impressed the home crowd, finishing third runner-up and winning two preliminary awards.

During the final question-and-answer round, the Top 5 finalists were asked how they would use the crown’s influence to connect people from different cultures. Sasiwararin emphasized confidence and respect.

“For me, the message that I would like to share is confidence and respect. Because if we have confidence, we can do anything,” she said. “Next is respect, because if we have respect for one another, it will be easy for everyone to connect.”

Costa Rica’s Gia Angelique Franceschi finished first runner-up, followed by South Africa’s Nompumelelo Amandla Malindi as second runner-up. Galapia placed third runner-up, while Mexico’s Itzel Idolina Silva Borbon finished fourth runner-up.

Continental titles were awarded to Cambodia for Asia, the Czech Republic for Europe, Ghana for Africa, Mexico for the Americas and Guam for Oceania.

The judging panel for the coronation night included Sonny Boy Mindo, Brian Ong, beauty queen Apriel Smith, Jason Uy, Selena Ali, Cebuano fashion designer Philip Rodriguez, Clarence Cheung and Hiam Hafizuddin. They evaluated the candidates’ performances across the competition’s various segments, including the final question-and-answer round.

The energy inside the venue reached a fever pitch every time the home crowd got behind their queen. “The energy in Mactan Expo was unreal whenever the Philippines stepped out, but when Thailand took the mic during the final round, you could hear a pin drop,” shared Evette Tan, a Cebuano pageant fan who traveled from Mandaue City to watch live. “She had this regal, effortless presence from start to finish. You just knew she had it.”

National Costume

Sri Lanka’s Sandeepa Sewmini Disanayake won Best in National Costume with a peacock-inspired ensemble. The Philippines placed first runner-up with a costume inspired by the T’boli heritage of Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, while Cambodia’s Ry Srey Neth finished second runner-up with a red deity-inspired ensemble. The competition showcased the countries’ cultural traditions and craftsmanship.

Evening Gown

Philippines won Best in Evening Gown in an olive-green and gold Benj Leguiab IV creation, with crystal-beaded vines, gold «wave» shoulder pieces, a waist cutout, and a pale yellow iridescent train. The Dominican Republic’s Yunerys Liriano Stevens took first runner-up in a silver full-sequin mermaid gown with gold shoulder detailing. Thailand’s Atsawahirankarn placed second runner-up in a champagne-gold, crystal-beaded gown with sheer cutouts and a flowing chiffon overlay.

Swimsuit

Galapia also won Best in Swimsuit, giving the Philippines two major preliminary awards. Thailand’s Atsawahirankarn placed first runner-up, followed by the Czech Republic’s Valerie Precechtelova in second runner-up position.

Philippine Terno

South Africa’s Amandla Malindi won Best in Philippine Terno, while Japan’s Miku Abe received recognition for Best Terno Designer Mike Yaphing’s design. The terno, known for its distinctive butterfly sleeves, represents Filipino elegance, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage. The competition highlighted the garment’s continued relevance in modern fashion.

Cebu on the international stage

The pageant showcased Cebu’s culture, hospitality and tourism attractions through activities, cultural visits, and community engagements. Its program also included charitable initiatives supporting neurodivergent individuals and children with disabilities.

With her victory, Sasiwararin Atsawahirankarn begins her reign as Miss Asia Pacific International 2026, promoting confidence, mutual respect and cultural understanding. Galapia’s Top 5 finish and two preliminary awards gave the Philippines a strong showing, while the pageant celebrated international friendship and the diversity of women from around the world.