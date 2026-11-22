Sports dynasties always have potent sidekicks to their hero: Michael Jordan had Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant had Shaq O’Neal, Stephen Curry had Klay Thompson. The list goes on. In the case of the 2014 San Mig Coffee Mixers, James Yap had a certain quiet yet lethal scorer as his running mate: Peter June Simon.

It would be a tremendous dishonor on the part of PJ to call him a mere sidekick, because he was truly a superstar in his own right. He attained this status in two ways: by promptly delivering every time #8 was called upon, and by doing so all while staying humble and soft-spoken.

As a player, he was a nifty and consistent scorer. He would constantly rely on his signature one-handed floater, which he could sail over even the league’s best centers and tallest imports, all while going in different directions: leaning forward, fading to his left, or fading away. When his opponents learned to expect that floater, he would shift over to his midrange and low-post games — both of which were also as effective. And later on in his career, when the three-point shot became more prominent, he promptly extended his range — even going as far as winning a Three-Point Shootout in 2019. With these, he rightfully earned his nickname, the “Scoring Apostle.”

In spite of how talented he was, he was gracious enough to accept any role that was given to him. Playing second fiddle behind James Yap was by no means a problem. During the Grand Slam run, when Coach Tim Cone looked to play bigger, he would be relegated to the role of sixth man in favor of a taller starter like Joe Devance or Rafi Reavis. Yet whenever #8 was called, he made sure to make the most of the opportunity. He had a hand in several key moments throughout their championship runs — including his 28-point masterclass against Ginebra in Game 7, where 15 of those points came in the 4th quarter. He also had several game-winning shots scattered around his 16-year PBA career. The epitome of a great player is both the willingness and ability to deliver for his team regardless of role or situation.

Finally, PJ would not be as celebrated if not for his greatest trait: his unwavering humility. This is why, immediately after the news broke, many of his otherwise biggest rivals took the time to acknowledge him as one whom they hated playing against, yet respected highly and loved dearly. He was one of those players whom you simply could not despise, even if he ran circles around your favorite team for 16 years. If even Ginebra fans are singing a player’s praises in spite of him being a heated rival of theirs, you know that he is doing something right out there.

Peter June Simon will forever be remembered as a clutch player who always embraced whatever opportunity came his way. He was never fazed by anything on the court — not a series deficit, not a 7-foot import trying to swat his floater into the Big Dome’s general admission seats, and most certainly, not the 20,000 fans yelling “Gi-ne-bra!” all night. But he will forever be remembered as the Scoring Apostle who played the game the right way — in the most humble and gracious way that only he can. And without PJ, there is no Grand Slam.

Thank you for your greatness, Peter June Simon!