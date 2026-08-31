Beyond the petting: Meeting animals on their terms

Up in the misty air of Busay, visitors can find themselves face to face with animals they would rarely encounter up close: century-old tortoises, macaws, pythons and other species kept in separate enclosures.

“The more people learn about these animals, the kinder they grow up to be. The more they’ll appreciate nature and the feathered and furry friends we share the Earth with,” said Shaun Dino of TOPS Petting Park.

Here are some of the animals this writer safely encountered.

Living legends, curious creatures

The reptile section includes Aldabra tortoises, one of the largest tortoise species in the world, and Sulcata tortoises. The Aldabra tortoises are kept in a separate enclosure from the Sulcatas.

A Burmese python occupies another enclosure, alongside red tegus, leopard geckos, scorpions, tarantulas and turtles. Spectacled caimans and juvenile alligators are housed separately.

The bird enclosures hold blue-and-gold macaws as well as umbrella, sulphur-crested and Moluccan cockatoos.

There are also alpacas, sheep and a pot-bellied pig. Rabbits and hamsters are kept in separate pens, while sugar gliders occupy an enclosure with elevated perches.

Rescue, advocacy

Not all of the animals are there simply for visitors to see. In coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the park is also caring for a rescued banog, or Brahminy kite. The bird is being rehabilitated, with plans for educational use once it has recovered and adjusted to its surroundings.

During a visit, guests can enter designated areas with a bucket of approved treats and, depending on the animal, feed or pet some of the residents. Handlers remain nearby and explain how the animals respond to different types of interaction.

The encounters can feel surprisingly quiet. A tortoise moves at its own pace. A bird decides whether to approach. A visitor may hold out food only to have the animal ignore it.

Those small moments make the boundaries of the experience noticeable.

Curator and manager Alpie Juguilon oversees the animals and their interactions with visitors. He has worked in animal care for 14 years.

“What we are doing right now is training them to be petted in the safest way, protecting both the guest and the animal,” Juguilon said.

Bird shows and show-and-tell sessions offer another way to observe the animals, with handlers explaining their behaviors and characteristics to visitors.

But some of the quieter encounters can be just as revealing.

Standing beside a century-old tortoise as it slowly makes its way across its enclosure, there is little to do except watch. It does not perform or hurry for anyone.

Sometimes, getting close to an animal means knowing when to give it space.