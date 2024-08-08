Beyond the stereotypes: Exploring the realities of twin life

Gerralden and Gerramae Villarin, born on Nov. 8, 1998, to Tita O. Villarin and Godofredo B. Villarin, are now 25 years old. Valerie and Julie Jamili, born to Marie Ched Vallega and Thomas Jamili on Sept. 24, 2001, share their experiences as well. Through their stories, we gain a deeper understanding of what it really means to be a twin.

Twins have the same personality - “I think some but not all. I’m more girly than Gem and more expressive. People say we have the same laugh and that we laugh at small things. We also agree on many things. Gem isn’t as expressive as I am. If I’m mad, I keep quiet or stay calm as much as possible. Once I’ve calmed down, that’s when I talk or express myself. Gem, on the other hand, remains silent and doesn’t talk to anyone. If she does speak, it’s only to respond to a direct question, but you can still sense that she’s upset,” said Gerralden.

Twins always look alike - “Not at all times. We are identified as identical twins, but if you look closely we do look different. We have different face structures and body weight,” said Gerramae.

Twins do everything together - “No, but we help each other like normal siblings. If one person needs help, the other one comes in to help. For example, she’s into basketball, but I’m not. Still, we play badminton, go to the gym, and do other activities together,” said Gerralden.

Twins are always best friends - “I would say, yes. Growing up, I find my twin is the first person to tell me when I’m dealing with some things, especially now. But maybe not in all cases. I’m lucky to find a best friend in her. Someone to share your secrets with no judgment. Though we also have our own fights, I admit, but at the end of the day or two, we are friends again like how siblings should be,” said Gerramae.

Parents can always tell twins apart - “I’d say not always, but they can identify us most of the time. There was one time I got scolded, and I was surprised when I got pinched at my side secretly while in church. We had a photo taken, and when we went to claim it, accidentally or I don’t know what happened, Gem touched the photos while her hands were wet. In short, she was being mischievous, and I was the one who got scolded,” said Gerralden.

Twins have the same friends - “Yes. Her friends are my friends. We sometimes joke around that being friends with a twin is like purchasing a ‘buy 1, take 1’ product. If you are friends with one, expect to be friends with the other,” said Gerramae.

Twins always have the same academic and career paths - “No, but in our household both of us are encouraged to do well academically. We help each other by studying together. If something is not clear, we discuss it or share notes. For our careers, there are similarities, but we agreed to work for different companies to grow individually and have our own identities,” shared Gerralden.