Beyond the Wires: The passion and dedication of FiberHome Philippines’ experts

The internet has evolved from being a part of daily life to becoming an essential tool that everyone relies on. Work, entertainment, and inspiration are all rolled into the infinitely vast virtual space of the internet, becoming a pivotal daily tool that humanity increasingly depends on.

In Cebu, a group of specialists works around the clock to maintain smooth digital operations. Robert Gaspar Manuel, Transport Visayas Project manager; Joselito Maneja, Project Management Institute Visayas Project manager; and Julio L. Cha, Access Visayas Project manager, lead this team. Together, they form the backbone of Cebu’s connectivity, building the unseen paths for data to travel at the speed of light.

Cebu’s digital future

The top project managers of FiberHome Philippines gave a glimpse behind the scenes of what it’s like to work with some of the biggest telecommunication companies in the country, laying the groundwork for transformative projects that have significantly enhanced the nation’s connectivity infrastructure. FiberHome has established itself as a key player in the Philippine telecommunications market through partnerships with major operators like PLDT, Globe Telecom, and SkyCable Corp.

Their journey is a powerful story of these visionaries and how their services and two-way solutions became the cornerstone of trust in the world of telecommunications and information technology.

With their expertise in optical fiber and cable products, network equipment, and smart city solutions, the company has long cleared the fog surrounding Cebu’s digital future. The trio precisely demonstrated that they are the perfect combination of experience, strategy, and technical skill to lead the region into a connected future.

Behind the scenes

Quietly working in their humble office located in Mandaue City, providing network services to your favorite telecommunications brand, FiberHome is the foundational factor for internet providers who offer fast internet services. Working for more than a decade at FiberHome, these experts have honed their unique and in-demand skill set in service of the Cebuanos.

From providing two-way solutions to businesses near and far, the company has experienced tremendous growth over the last 13 years, and the future only promises more success.

Robert, who has been in the company since its inception, fondly remembered his early time working for the company that has greatly contributed to his career.

“The company has always provided the necessary training to ensure that the employees are improving. If you need the training, they’ll always provide it. In FiberHome, we feel at home,” he said.

Having worked for FiberHome for more than 10 years, Robert, Joselito, and Julio have had their fair share of unforgettable moments. They shared the impact they had on the various communities in Cebu, which made the job worthwhile, the camaraderie they built over the years working together as colleagues, and the basic care that the company generously provided.

“During Typhoon Odette, we could see that we truly made a difference. We had to ensure that the internet lines were restored, so we had to put our jobs first before anything else because of how demanding it was at the time,” Robert shared.

“The team building activities were very memorable to me. Our boss would always share a drink or two with us, which was very nice,” said Julio.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we were offered so many benefits and allowances to ensure that all of us were well taken care of. We were provided PPEs, alcohol, and the other necessary materials,” said Joselito.

The internet is our daily lifeline, yet we rarely remember the dedicated people who make sure it never lets us down. These heroes are at the helm of not only FiberHome’s success but also the vast coverage connectivity of Cebu. Without them, Cebu takes a drastic step behind progress—and they’re the forward foot that keeps Cebu at the cusp of advancement.