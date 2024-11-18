BFAR 7: Bury sea mammal

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR 7) has urged the public not to eat and to immediately bury the carcass of a marine mammal found along the coastline of Sitio Corazon De Jesus in Brgy. Calaboon, Dumanjug, on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2024.

Johann Tejada of BFAR 7 explained that the carcass likely ended up in the area because Dumanjug’s waters are part of the Tañon Strait, a known migratory route for large fish and marine mammals. He urged residents and barangay officials to bury the remains immediately, as the carcass has begun to emit a foul odor, posing potential health risks.

Residents suspect the carcass belongs to a “salanga” (manta ray) or a similar marine species due to its distinctive shape.

The discovery of the remains, which were initially spotted floating off Sitio Balasdiyot in Barangay Calaboon, has sparked curiosity among locals.

Regil Bani, a resident, reported seeing the large sea creature around 3 p.m. on Sunday while swimming in the area.

Local fisherman David Bane, 43, told SunStar Cebu that the creature resembled a giant fish, likely a stingray locally known as “Salanga.” He noticed its distinctive features, including two horns and a long tail, and mentioned that similar sightings have occurred in the past.

Some residents speculated that the creature might be over 100 years old, judging by its size and appearance. / ANV, DVG