BFAR 7: No red tide in Cebu; Bais Bay under watch

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR 7) said on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, that there is currently no red tide alert in Cebu Island, though Bais Bay in the City of Bais, Negros Oriental remains under close observation.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Johann Tejada, spokesperson of BFAR 7, assured the public that there is no need for concern regarding red tide in Cebu.

However, he added that Bais Bay, which tested positive for red tide in August, will continue to be monitored for the next two months.

Tejada noted that the most recent test results from September came back negative for red tide in Bais Bay, but BFAR will keep monitoring the area closely.

“A red tide alert will only be lifted once the area tested negative in three consecutive months,” Tejada said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Despite recent tests showing that bivalves from the bay were negative for red tide, the ban on collecting shellfish from Bais Bay remains in effect, the BFAR in Negros Oriental said.

It was reported that while shellfish meat tested negative for red tide, based on samples collected from Bais Bay on Sept. 11, water samples still showed elevated levels of harmful algal blooms.

The shellfish meat analysis turned out negative, but water samples show a high cell count of pyrodinium (red tide dinoflagellates).

“For areas with a history of red tide, people should be cautious about what they eat. If it’s a well-known problem, it’s best to avoid those areas,” Tejada said.

Tejada said the BFAR conducts monthly or bi-monthly testing in various at-risk areas in the region to detect the presence of red tide.

Red tide is a harmful algal bloom that can produce toxins affecting marine life and pose health risks to humans who consume contaminated seafood.

The phenomenon occurs when certain types of algae multiply rapidly, discoloring the water and sometimes releasing toxins that can lead to fish kills and pose serious health risks.

The BFAR advises the public to heed harmful algal bloom alerts to stay informed and protect their health. / JGS