BFAR 7, PAF join forces vs illegal fishing

ILLEGAL fishers in Central Visayas may soon face tighter enforcement as the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 7 partners with the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

The collaboration was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed by BFAR 7 Director Mario Ruinata and PAF Air Mobility Command chief Maj. Gen. Ramil Oloroso.

Oloroso said the agreement marks a significant step in protecting the country’s marine resources. Under the partnership, the PAF will provide aerial surveillance to strengthen monitoring and enforcement against illegal fishing.

Monitoring challenges

The initiative aims to address monitoring challenges across key fishing grounds in the region, including the Visayan Sea, Camotes Sea, Danajon Bank and Bohol Sea, which continue to face illegal fishing pressures.

Ruinata said stronger collaboration and technology support are needed to address decades-long violations.

According to BFAR 7, fish production in the region has declined from 170,000 to 61,000 metric tons over the past decade, largely due to illegal fishing despite a growing population.

“The main reason for this decline is the impact of illegal fishing activities. We need to pool our resources in terms of manpower and assets to effectively combat this problem that has persisted for decades,” Ruinata said.

He added that the agency must move beyond relying solely on patrol boats and adopt integrated monitoring systems with Air Force support. / DPC