BFAR 7: Prices of fish still stable

DESPITE the disruption caused by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake to some fishing communities in northern Cebu, the prices and supply of fish in the markets remain stable.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 7 Director Mario Ruinata told SunStar Cebu on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, that the agency continues to monitor market prices to ensure stability and prevent sudden increases following the tremor that hit northern Cebu last Sept. 30.

Ruinata said Bantayan Island, the province’s major supplier of fish, was not heavily affected by the quake, helping maintain a steady supply across the region.

He added that the agency is closely watching market trends and is ready to intervene if significant price changes occur.

According to Ruinata, the temporary slowdown in fishing activity in some affected towns may even have a positive ecological effect, as it allows fish populations to recover.

Prices

As of this week, market prices for commonly sold fish such as bangus (milkfish) remain at P200 to P220 per kilo.

Based on BFAR 7’s weekly consolidated retail price monitoring posted on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 24, prices of major fish and seafood commodities in Central Visayas remained generally stable despite the recent earthquake.

In Cebu, bangus ranged from P200 to P240 per kilo, tilapia from P200 to P220 and galunggong (round scad) at P200. Pasayan (white shrimp) sold for P280 to P300 and lambay (blue crab) from P250 to P400 per kilo. Lumayagan (squid) was priced at P200, while tulingan (mackerel tuna) averaged P250 to P270 per kilo.

In Bohol, bangus ranged from P140 to P240, tilapia from P180 to P200, galunggong from P220 to P280 and pasayan from P280 to P380. Lambay sold between P300 and P380.

Negros Oriental posted bangus prices at P180 to P220 and pasayan from P330 to P400, while Siquijor recorded the highest prices for bangus at P220 to P250 and lambay at P400 to P450. Guso (seaweed) in Negros Oriental was sold at P100 per kilo.

Twelve local government units in northern Cebu were affected by the earthquake: Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Catmon, Sogod, Santa Fe, Madridejos and Bantayan.

Despite reported damage to some coastal areas, BFAR 7 assured that Cebu’s fish supply chain remains intact, with no significant disruption in trading or transport. / CDF