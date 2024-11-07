BFAR: Recent beaching of ‘tuloy’ no threat to sardine run tourism

THERE is no need to worry about the recent beaching of Indian oil sardines, locally known as “tuloy,” at Panagsama Beach in Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal, Cebu, as it poses no threat to the area’s popular “sardine run” tourism, an officer from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR 7) said.

In an exclusive interview with SunStar Cebu, Johann Tejada, spokesperson for BFAR 7, assured on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, that the sardine beaching event will not impact the region’s vibrant underwater sardine population or its standing as a top diving destination.

“The fact that there’s an event like that, with so many fish, shows that the fish population is replenishing or growing,” he said in Cebuano.

On Nov. 3, a crowd gathered at Panagsama Beach as hundreds of Indian oil sardines swam frantically toward the shore, a phenomenon called a “sardine rush.”

The spectacle was captured by netizens.

This, however, was not the first time that this happened. SunStar Cebu previously reported a similar incident on Sept. 11.

Closed season

Tejada said the Nov. 3 incident could be linked to the closed fishing season.

Under the Department of Agriculture’s Fisheries Administrative Order 167-3, a closed fishing season is implemented in the Visayan Sea from Nov. 15 to Feb. 15 each year.

“The impact of the closed season results in some spillover. We expect that the abundance of sardines, herrings, and mackerels will largely depend on their population during this time,” he said in Cebuano.

During the closed season, big commercial fishing is prohibited to catch sardines, herrings, and mackerels, tagged as commercially important species or food fish due to their abundance.

The Panagsama Beach directly overlooks Tañon Strait, which, by default, is already a protected seascape, which means that larger-scale fishing is prohibited.

Tejada said the presence of “tuloy” at Panagsama Beach could be due to the productivity of Tañon Strait.

He said the Tañon Strait, designated as Fisheries Management Area 11, encompasses key fishing grounds across several provinces, including Masbate, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Bacolod City, Iloilo City, Cebu, and Negros Oriental. FMA 11 is one of the country’s 12 FMAs.

Tejada said the Visayan Sea is a rich fishing ground shared by Regions 5, 6, and 7. Tejada said that as the sea flows, marine life is attracted to Tanon Strait due to its opening from areas in Regions 5 and 6.

Survey

While it’s an indication of abundance, Tejada suggests that the local government unit (LGU) will survey as it can help in determining the population of the sardines and other species present in the area.

“I think the LGU should take part in managing that area because something like that has already happened before,” he said in Cebuano.

“The LGU needs to be involved in how they will manage the area because it could become chaotic. They should strategize on how to handle the situation there,” he added.

He also said the LGU can get initial data on the quantity of sardines, as data gathering is vital to determine if the sardines who flocked the beach are adults or juveniles. / CDF