BFAR turns to tech to save seas

TO IMPROVE fisheries management, protect marine resources and strengthen monitoring, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is shifting from commodity-specific programs to technology-driven solutions covering the broader fisheries sector.

At a press briefing during the Seafood and Fisheries Emerging Technologies (Safet) 2026 conference in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, BFAR Fisheries Resources Management Division Chief Roy Ortega said the agency was moving beyond programs focused on individual commodities such as tuna, tilapia and shrimp.

“This time, we are doing something different by focusing on technology that touches and serves the entire sector, including how we govern our marine seascapes,” Ortega said.

He acknowledged the digital divide in the fishing sector, but said the conference provides an opportunity for BFAR to learn from global practices while sharing locally developed regulatory solutions.

The Sept. 8-10 conference, held in Cebu, brought together more than 300 participants from government, industry, nongovernment organizations, fishing communities, technology groups and the scientific community.

Co-hosted by BFAR and Safet, with support from the British Embassy Manila, the conference focuses on moving fisheries technologies from innovation to practical implementation. The UK is contributing expertise from its Marine Management Organisation and Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science to discussions on sustainable fisheries and marine resources.

BFAR 7 Director Mario Ruinata said the conference gives the agency an opportunity to learn from international experts on marine monitoring, fisheries management and seafood security.

BFAR National Director Elizer Salilig highlighted the bureau’s nationwide reach, covering 17 regions, 82 provincial offices and 52 technology outreach stations.

He said BFAR is strengthening its enforcement and monitoring capabilities, including through additional patrol boats and new floating assets.

“To strengthen law enforcement against IUU fishing, local government units will receive patrol boats equipped with 150-horsepower engines,” Salilig said.

“BFAR is also procuring new floating assets, ensuring every region receives at least two new vessels.”

Bridging the digital divide

Safet executive director Inga Wise said technology adoption should not impose additional financial burdens on small-scale fishers.

“What is important for me is that the costs do not lie with the small-scale fishers,” Wise said.

She said Safet works with local organizations to translate technical concepts into accessible information and adapt technology to community needs.

“Without understanding challenges and where we start, we can’t move technology forward. It has to be user-led,” she said.

BFAR Assistant Director for Technical Services Isidro Velayo Jr. said the bureau is also using technology to strengthen fisheries conservation and aquaculture amid climate disruptions.

He cited seasonal fishing closures to allow fish stocks to spawn and replenish, as well as measures to redistribute fish supplies among regions during shortages.

“During El Niño, for areas unaffected by climate conditions, we manage local fish supply distribution across regions, such as sourcing fish requirements from Mindanao for the Visayas,” Velayo said.

“If local production falls short, controlled importation may be utilized,” he added.

Velayo said BFAR is also rolling out solar-powered systems for aquaculture and expanding hatchery production to provide fry and fingerlings to fish farmers.

Technology vs. illegal fishing

BFAR is strengthening its digital systems to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, including vessel monitoring, fisherfolk and boat registration and risk assessment.

Among the bureau’s digital platforms are FishR and BoatR, which support fisherfolk and fishing-vessel registration.

BFAR also uses the IUU Fishing Index and Threat Assessment Tool (I-Fit), which allows coastal local government units to assess IUU-fishing risks and identify enforcement and management interventions.

Ruinata said BFAR’s Vessel Monitoring System is operational and that the bureau continues to train law enforcement personnel in combating illegal fishing.

“For IUU, our Vessel Monitoring System is fully operational. We are also strengthening our capability building and training for law enforcement groups fighting against illegal fishing across the region,” he said.

Ortega said BFAR is also expanding the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, multispectral drones, Internet of Things sensors, electronic monitoring and data analytics in fisheries management.

The bureau’s I-Fit GIS dashboard covers hundreds of coastal municipalities, allowing local governments to assess illegal-fishing risks and coordinate protection measures in shared marine areas. / CDF