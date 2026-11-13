BFP 7 finds defective hydrants in Mandaue

SEVERAL fire hydrants in Mandaue City have weak water flow, raising concerns over firefighting supplies during the El Niño phenomenon.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Mandaue has not disclosed how many hydrants were found defective during its latest inspections, which began on Nov. 7 to assess their condition and identify reliable water sources during emergencies.

FO1 Arjim Mendaros said initial checks found weak water flow in several hydrants and strong pressure in others, with personnel still set to inspect those in other areas.

Earlier findings

An earlier BFP Mandaue inspection last June found 13 of Mandaue City’s 53 identified fire hydrants defective. It remains unclear whether those hydrants have since been repaired or whether any are among those covered by the latest inspections.

Mendaros said the BFP has yet to determine the total number of hydrants inspected in the current round and did not provide an updated citywide inventory.

Repair coordination

The BFP Mandaue coordinates with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and reports defective hydrants to authorities for repair, he said.

“We report any defects we find to the responsible authorities so they can be given proper attention. Our responsibility is to determine how strong the water flow is and identify areas where we can draw water during El Niño,” Mendaros said.

Last June, Cesar Boroy, acting division manager of MCWD’s Water Distribution Division, said restoration work was targeted for completion within the year, subject to budget approval for materials and repairs.

Dry conditions

Mendaros said the inspections help firefighters prepare for hot and dry conditions, when water availability could become a concern during emergencies.

Fire incidents could increase during El Niño, he said, as extreme heat and dry surroundings make fires spread faster.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the prevailing very strong El Niño could peak by the end of 2026 and persist through the first half of 2027, increasing the likelihood of below-normal rainfall, dry spells and drought in parts of the country.

To minimize risks, the Mandaue City Fire Stations conduct weekly community patrols to remind residents about fire prevention and safety measures.

Fire officials urged residents to conserve water, avoid burning garbage, check electrical wiring and keep children away from candles and other fire hazards.

Business establishments were also urged to conserve water in anticipation of possible supply limitations. / ABC