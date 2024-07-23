BFP 7 joins schools for Brigada Eskwela 2024

CEBU City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel, headed by Fire Superintendent Reynaldo Enoc, and city fire marshal participated in the Brigada Eskwela 2024.

The kick-off ceremony of Brigada Eskwela 2024 with the theme “Bayanihan Para Sa Matatag na Paaralan” was held in different schools in Cebu City.

The purpose of the event is to ensure that the schools are clean, safe and conducive learning environments.

This initiative encompasses tasks such as repairs, repainting, cleaning, and maintenance, and ensures that educational facilities are fully equipped to welcome students and teachers by the time classes starts. (Elianah Ursal, UP Cebu intern)