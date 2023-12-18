BFP: Don’t turn your homes into fire traps

IN TIMES when security concerns often take precedence, the city fire department has highlighted the importance of balance between security and fire preparedness in every home.

The Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) is urging a reassessment of home security measures. The CCFO said the common practice of installing iron grills on windows, driven by a desire for safety, has been scrutinized following the tragic incident in Barangay Tisa in November, when four children died after they were trapped inside their blazing house.

SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, CCFO information officer, stressed the need for Filipinos to reconsider their approach to home security. He pointed out that the installation of iron grills, intended to deter burglars, can significantly impede residents’ ability to escape during a fire.

He said this serves as a reminder that such measures can inadvertently turn homes into fire traps.

“When you put iron grills in your windows because you fear being hit by a burglar, we did not think that by putting iron grills in the window, we are putting at risk the lives of the members of our home. If there will be a fire, where will you exit?” Villanueva said on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Last Nov. 23, a fire in Sitio Upper Capaculan, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, resulted in the tragic death of four children and injuries to three others in a 20-minute emergency. The incident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. with the fire escalating rapidly.

In a SunStar report published on the day of the tragedy, the victims’ uncle, Elmer Cabornay, confirmed that the children were trapped because of the window grill installed in their house.

Alternative measures

In a separate interview on Monday, Dec. 18, Villanueva suggested several safety measures for homeowners. Among them is raising dogs capable of guarding their homes. He also encouraged installing closed-circuit television cameras or CCTV.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of fostering a good relationship with neighbors as a practical way to have someone look after your house when you’re away.

The CCFO’s call for a reevaluation of security measures is accompanied by an initiative to promote fire safety practices. One such practice is the Exit Drill in the Home protocol.

While emphasizing the importance of monthly drills, Villanueva suggested incorporating blindfold exercises to simulate real fire conditions.

“If we can do a monthly drill, we will use blindfolds so that it will be like a fire happened. Why need a blindfold? Because during the fire, there will be thick, black smoke,” he added.

He said the blindfold drill holds significant importance as it enables families to familiarize themselves with their surroundings and evacuation routes, even in the presence of smoke during a fire.

Villanueva emphasized that teaching children to crawl during evacuations is crucial, aiding in oxygen intake and preventing suffocation during a fire.

Fire safety during Christmas

Meanwhile, amid the holiday season, Villanueva provided additional safety tips, including turning off the main breaker and checking the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connection before leaving the house.

He cautioned against immediately turning on lights once one arrives back at home, since if there is an LPG leak, it could trigger an explosion.

The officer advised to open the windows first to let the pressure out of the house before turning on lights at home.

Villanueva also urged people to refrain from using firecrackers or sky lanterns during holiday celebrations to prevent accidents.