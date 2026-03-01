BFP Lapu-Lapu kicks off fire prevention month 2026

THE Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Region VII Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, in partnership with the Lapu-Lapu City Government, officially launched Fire Prevention Month 2026 on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the district station in Barangay Gun-Ob.

Fire Marshal District Superintendent Arnel Abella and Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan attended the event on behalf of Mayor Ma. Cynthia ‘Cindi’ Chan, advocating fire safety awareness and promoting community preparedness alongside other supporting agencies.

The program also saw the signing of a Pledge of Commitment and a ceremonial hose connection between the BFP and the City Government.

Abella reminded residents that safety starts at home and provided an overview of the annual Fire Prevention Month observance.

Chan also stressed the vital role of the BFP in ensuring public safety and order, adding that it serves as the foundation for the community’s continued progress.

The 2026 Fire Prevention Month theme, “Hangad Nating Lahat, Pamayanang Handa, Aktibo at Masagana,” emphasizes creating communities that are ready, engaged, and prosperous.(DPC)