BFP ordered to inspect CH

THE Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged serious fire safety deficiencies at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall building, citing non-compliance with the Fire Code of the Philippines that could endanger employees and the public in the event of a fire.

City Administrator Danilo Almendras requested the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) – Lapu-Lapu City fire marshal to inspect City Hall for fire hazards and directed the creation of evacuation maps for every floor and office.

According to the 2024 audit report, the City Government failed to comply with Rule 10 of the 2019 Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) 9514, also known as the Fire Code of the Philippines.

The law declares it a state policy to ensure public safety and promote economic development through the prevention and suppression of destructive fires.

Ocular inspections by state auditors also revealed that City Hall lacks basic fire safety systems, including fire alarm devices, smoke detectors and water sprinklers.

“Division 2, Rule 10 of the 2019 Revised IRR of RA 9514 provides among others as one of its general requirements that fire alarm systems or devices shall be provided in every building or structure of such size, arrangement, or occupancy, to provide adequate warning to occupants,” read a portion of the report.

The absence of these systems was confirmed during inspections of several offices within the building.

The City Engineer Office officer-in-charge (OIC) also acknowledged the deficiency, stating that many City-owned buildings, including City Hall, do not have essential fire safety equipment. Only a few newly constructed buildings were fitted with fire hoses, and these were installed upon the request of the end-users.

While the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) held an emergency training for one representative per office in 2023, auditors stressed that training alone cannot compensate for the absence of alarm systems, particularly with the building’s large volume of paper documents increasing fire risk.

“Fire alarm systems or devices are a critical, non-negotiable requirement that could provide early warning and help prevent a fire from escalating,” said state auditors.

Improperly installed fire extinguishers

The audit also found violations related to the installation of portable fire extinguishers.

Inspections of three sampled departments showed that several extinguishers were placed directly on the floor instead of being securely mounted on hangers or brackets, in violation of the Fire Code.

Auditors warned that the improper placement could hinder quick access during emergencies and increase the risk of damage to the equipment.

The CDRRMO ensures fire extinguishers are maintained and operational, but auditors emphasize that correct installation is equally critical to ensure compliance and safety.

Further compounding the risks, the audit team observed that emergency evacuation plan maps were not displayed in rooms or on floors of City Hall.

Such maps are required to show exits, evacuation routes, fire safety equipment locations and emergency instructions, and must be visible even during power failures. The absence of these maps was confirmed by both the Office of the Building Official and the CDRRMO.

Auditors noted that this is particularly concerning since City Hall regularly serves constituents who may be unfamiliar with the building’s layout.

Exit doors were likewise found to be poorly marked, with no clear signage to guide occupants toward safe exits. Auditors said the lack of visible and unmistakable exit indicators could cause confusion and dangerous delays during an emergency evacuation.

COA recommended that city authorities work with the BFP to inspect City Hall and other City-owned buildings to identify fire hazards and implement measures to address them.

Response

Almendras has requested the City Fire Marshal to conduct a thorough inspection of City Hall to identify fire safety deficiencies and recommend corrective measures.

Almendras also directed the City General Service Office OIC, in coordination with the CDRRMO, to address the COA’s observations and develop emergency evacuation maps for every office and floor of the building.

The directive was backed by a memorandum dated March 13, 2025.

SunStar Cebu reached out to the City Government for further updates but had not received a response as of press time. / DPC