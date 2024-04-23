BI nabs 2 Chinese fugitives in Cebu, Parañaque

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has apprehended two Chinese fugitives in separate operations conducted in Cebu and Metro Manila.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the arrested individuals as Zhu Yuanjiang, 25, and Ma Mingjie, 51.

Both men were apprehended by the BI's fugitive search unit (FSU) last week, the BI said in a statement on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Zhu was arrested in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

He was ordered deported by the BI board of commissioners in 2023 for overstaying and working without a permit.

Zhu was previously employed at Xinchuang Network Technology Inc., an online gaming company in Pasay City that faced allegations of human trafficking and cyber fraud during a raid last year.

Ma was nabbed on Friday, April 19 at his residence in a subdivision in Paranaque City.

He is a fugitive wanted in China for contract fraud exceeding 58 million yuan (over US$8 million).

According to the BI, Ma allegedly tampered with bank accounts of a point-of-sale machine merchant, resulting in unauthorized transfers from China Minsheng Banking Corp.

Both individuals are currently detained at the BI facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending deportation proceedings.