BI rescues 4 trafficking victims bound for China

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) intercepted and rescued four Filipino women who were victims of a trafficking scheme aimed at exploiting them as waitresses in China.

The women, whose identities are withheld for their safety, were apprehended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Pretending themselves as tourists, the Filipino women tried to board a flight bound for Hong Kong, the BI said in a statement on Monday, April 22.

These women were deceived into agreeing into the scheme to work abroad,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

“But in reality, they were being trafficked for exploitation and illegal employment,” he added.

According to the BI, the women were lured by a Taiwanese woman on the social media platform WeChat with promises of lucrative waitress jobs in China.

Investigations revealed the victims were instructed to pose as tourists heading to Hong Kong, where they would supposedly receive visas for China and work illegally.

The rescued women have been turned over to an inter-agency anti-trafficking council for assistance.

The BI has recommended the recruiter involved in the scheme for blacklisting.

Tansingco said, “human trafficking is a heinous crime that preys on the most vulnerable members of society.”

“We will continue to work tirelessly to thwart these criminal activities and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Tansingco added.

In the Philippines, individuals involved in human trafficking face punishment under Republic Act (RA) 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003. The law has been amended twice, first by RA 10364, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, and then by RA 11862, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022. RA 11862 was signed on March 18, 2023. / KAL