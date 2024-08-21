Biado, Chua, Corteza advance

CARLO Biado, Johann Chua, Lee Van Corteza and three other Filipino cuemasters moved one win away from the knockout round of the US Open 9-Ball Championships in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Biado, who ruled the tournament in 2021, had a first-round bye before making an easy work of American Robert Hart, 9-1. He will meet Great Britain’s Chris Melling for an automatic spot in the 64-man knockout round.

Chua kept the form that earned him a runner-up finish in last week’s European Open by trouncing Vietnamese Dang Than Kien, 9-1, in the second round of the eliminations after his own opening-round bye. He will next play against Liu Ri Teng of Chinese Taipei.

Lee Van Corteza, runner-up in the 2013 US Open, beat American Mike Dechaine, 9-7, and Vietnam’s Nguyen Hai Dang, 9-4, for a third-round match against Japanese Naoyuki Oi.

Jeffrey Roda was equally impressive with big wins over Elias Patrkios, 9-1, and Englishman Darren Appleton, 9-2, to confront former world No. 1 Joshua Filler.

Jeffrey Ignacio faces Alexander Kazakis of Greece, while Michael Baoanan meets Italian Francesco Candela in their bids of entering the Last 64.

Eight more Filipinos led by Bernie Regalario and Ronald Garcia are in the Losers Bracket where they need to win two matches to advance. / Radyo Pilipinas 2 Sports