FILIPINO cue artist is now the top-ranked player on the World Nineball Tour.

Biado climbed to the summit of the rankings following the Universal Bangkok Open held from Nov.17 to 21.

The world rankings tally points earned across all WNT ranking events over a two-year period.

Over the past two years, Biado captured the World Pool Championship, the Chinese Taipei Open in January 2024, and the Raxx MVP Open later that same year. He also suited up for Team Asia at the Reyes Cup in 2024 and 2025.

Biado noted that reaching the top spot brings considerable challenges and added pressure, though he remains mindful that enjoying the sport of billiards is still one of his main goals.

“Being world No.1 is an honor but it’s not everything. Defending that No. 1 position comes with pressure and challenges, but at the end of the day, what matters most is enjoying the game, giving your best, and being grateful for every opportunity,” wrote Biado on his social media account. / RSC