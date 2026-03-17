Biado vaults to world No. 3

CARLO Biado recently climbed to No. 3 in the World Pool Association (WPA) men’s rankings, while Chezka Centeno improved to sixth in the women’s list.

Biado, a multiple world champion and Billiard Congress of America (BCA) Hall of Famer, amassed 29,376 points, trailing Austria’s Albin Ouschan (30,850) and Poland’s Wojciech Szewczyk (29,966).

Biado jumped seven spots from his previous No. 10 ranking, fueled by his 2025 World 9-Ball title, runner-up finish at the Pro Billiard Series’ World 10-Ball Championship, and semifinal appearance at last month’s Las Vegas Open.

Jeffrey de Luna is the next highest-ranked Filipino in the rankings, placing 21st with 20,030 points.

On the women’s side, former world 10-ball champion Centeno improved from eighth to sixth in the rankings with 34,348 points.

She earned her latest ranking points from back-to-back runner-up finishes in last month’s Pro Billiard Series’ Las Vegas Women’s Open and Women’s Professional Billiard Association (WPBA) Classic Tour’s Players Championship.

Rubilen Amit, who missed several WPA events last year due to injury, is ranked 27th.

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