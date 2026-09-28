Bianca and Esnyr play half-sister manananggal in new series

LAUGHTER and fright await “PBB Collab” twins Bianca de Vera and Esnyr Ranollo as they portray half-sisters who are secretly manananggal in iWant’s new vertical series “Half Sisters,” which premiered on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Joining them in the series is “PBB Collab” Big Winner Brent Manalo as their love interest, along with Xyriel Manabat and Petite.

Directed by Julius Alfonso, the series follows half-sisters Emily (Bianca) and Ramon (Esnyr), who turn out to be manananggal.

When Ramon reveals their supernatural lineage to her sister, Emily struggles to accept that they come from a family of monsters. Their relationship becomes even more complicated as they both fall in love with Pancho (Brent).

“Half Sisters” is Star Creatives’ first vertical drama series following the success of “The Loyalty Game” and “The Secrets of Hotel 88.”

All episodes of “Half Sisters” are available on iWant, with the series premiering on Sept. 25 at midnight. The first five episodes can also be watched for free on the Facebook, TikTok and YouTube pages of iWant and ABS-CBN Entertainment. / TRC