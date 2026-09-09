Bianca excited for Rere’s baby

“Very, very soon,” Bianca said when the actress was interviewed at the premiere night of “Saving Cherry” on Sept. 1, 2026.

“Just the other day, they had a baby shower. Ahhh, I’m so excited. I’m so excited for the baby,” Bianca said, as reported by PEP.ph.

“Actually, it’s not just me. We, the whole family, are here to support Rere throughout her pregnancy. All of us, every weekend, we check on her, ask how she’s doing and what she needs.”

Bianca was also asked about her plans with Ruru in their relationship. Are they next to get married and have a baby?

“Oh, no! There’s nothing like that. But if it is God’s will, it will be God’s will. Ruru and I are maximizing what we have as individuals right now. Ahhh, in God’s own timing.” / TRC S