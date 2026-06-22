Bianca Manalo receives backlash after congratulating Sen. Win Gatchalian

KAPUSO actress and former beauty queen Bianca Manalo received negative reactions online after she congratulated her ex-boyfriend, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, following his election as Senate president.

The Senate president is the third highest position in the Philippine government, next to the president and vice president.

In an Instagram post, Bianca wrote:

“Will forever be proud of you!!! Well deserved!!!!!! It’s about time! The country needs you!”

Senator Gatchalian later reposted her message on his personal Instagram account.

However, the post drew criticism in Bianca’s comment section, where some netizens left harsh remarks.

“Lol, after what you did to him, you’ll get back together?” one user commented, while another simply wrote, “Yuck.”

It is publicly known that Gatchalian is single after revealing in a January 21, 2026 interview that his love life is “non-existent.”

Bianca was previously linked to her “Magandang Dilag” co-star Rob Gomez following a leaked conversation, which she strongly denied.

More recently, her name was also dragged into the breakup of Miss Universe Philippines 2009 Celeste Cortesi and businessman Jonathan Sterling.

However, her management, Sparkle GMA Artist Center, denied allegations that Bianca was involved as a third party. / TRC