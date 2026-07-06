Bicol’s Peñafrancia to visit Cebu on July 11-12

THE image of Our Lady of Peñafrancia from Naga City, Camarines Sur, will visit Cebu this weekend to participate in celebrations of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu.

Accompanying the image will be Fr. Lois Sarmiento, vice rector of the Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga City.

The image will be part of the procession after the 5 p.m. novena mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu this Saturday, July 11, 2026. On the next day, the image will be at the 11 a.m. mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish (Capitol Parish) on Sunday, July 12.

The Archdiocesan Shrine and the Bicol Association of Cebu Inc. (Baci) are inviting Cebuanos to attend the celebrations to learn more about Our Lady of Peñafrancia, fondly called “Ina,” the patroness of the Bicol Region.

The Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu will celebrate its 124th Celebracion sa Julio, commemorating the saving of Cebu from a cholera pestilence in 1902 in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu and the Holy Cross.

It will also celebrate its 24th anniversary as an Archdiocesan Shrine and the 20th canonical coronation anniversary of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu this July 16, with the theme, “Towards a more listening Church together with Our Lady of Guadalupe.”

It is for these events that the Shrine invited the image of Our Lady of Peñafrancia to Cebu.

After the mass at Capitol Parish on Sunday, the image will remain there overnight before returning to Naga City the following day. This will be one of the rare occasions that Ina will visit Cebu. Her feast, celebrated every third Sunday of September, draws millions of devotees to Bicol each year.

A similar image of Ina is placed at Capitol Parish, while another image from Bicol is housed at the Sto. Niño Chapel on Level 4 of Ayala Center Cebu in Cebu Business Park.

Viva la Virgen! (PR)