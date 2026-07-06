Bicol’s Peñafrancia to visit Cebu on July 12

THE image of Our Lady of Peñafrancia from Naga City, Camarines Sur, will visit Cebu this week and will be at the 11 a.m. mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish (Capitol Parish) on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Accompanying the image will be Fr. Lois Sarmiento, vice rector of the Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga City. He will celebrate the 11 a.m. mass.

The Bicol Association of Cebu Inc. (BACI) is inviting Cebuanos to attend the celebration to learn more about Our Lady of Peñafrancia, fondly known as “Ina,” the patroness of the Bicol Region.

The image will remain at Capitol Parish overnight before returning to Naga City the following day. This will be one of the rare occasions that Ina will visit Cebu. Her feast, celebrated every third Sunday of September, draws millions of devotees to Bicol each year.

A similar image of Ina is placed at Capitol Parish, while another image from Bicol is housed at the Sto. Niño Chapel on Level 4 of Ayala Center Cebu in Cebu Business Park.

Viva la Virgen! (PR)