Bicoy takes over as Balamban police chief

POLICE Lieutenant Colonel Joey Bicoy is now the current head of Balamban Municipal Police Station, replacing Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Hife, who was transferred to the Provincial Police Strategy Management Unit.

Bicoy is the former head of the City Intelligence Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

According to Police Colonel Percival Zorilla, chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), the purpose of Hife's transfer was to provide him an opportunity to advance his career in service by assigning him to another unit.

Zorilla ordered Bicoy to continue Hife’s crime prevention initiatives, especially the war against illegal drugs.

During his 16 months as the head of the Balamban Police Station, Hife had accomplished many things.

However, he became controversial following the shooting death of Anastacio Pacquiao, a candidate for barangay captain of Cansomoroy in Balamban town, who was shot dead while riding his motorcycle in the municipality’s Barangay Prenza.

After that incident, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) placed the said barangay under yellow category due to election-related violence.

The Balamban Police Station was recognized as the Best Municipal Police Station, while Bicoy was named as the Best Junior Police Commissioned Officer for Operations during the 122nd Police Service Anniversary of the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) last September 26. (AYB, TPT)