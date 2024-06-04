Bicycle rider dies after being hit by wayward vehicle

A 57-YEAR-OLD man who was riding a bicycle died after being hit by a wayward automobile along the intersection of Sergio Osmeña and V. Sotto streets in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, at around 11:20 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Aurelio Roel Toquib, of Sitio Riverside, Villagonzalo 1, Barangay Tejero, died instantly after sustaining severe injuries.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, the victim was pedaling in the inner lane toward the south when he was struck by a Toyota Wigo (GAE8166) driven by Loid Anthony Capoy Cadungog, 32, of Buenavista Homes, Consolacion City, Cebu, from the opposite lane.

Cadungog was reportedly driving fast, which caused him to lose control of the car, hit the center island, and collide with a Mitsubishi Fuso Prime mover (GWG621) that was traveling toward Talisay City and driven by Archer Nere Palmero, 36, of Barangay Yati, Liloan.

The car also hit a Nissan Navara pickup truck (FAE7281) before striking Toquib, who was thrown eight meters away from his bicycle and died as a result.

Cadungog is now being held at the TEU, waiting for the charges of Reckless Imprudence resulting in Damage to Property with Homicide that will be filed against him. (AYB, TPT)