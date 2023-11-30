BIDA fiber expands in NCR

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. has launched the most affordable postpaid fiber plan yet, Bida Fiber in the southern cities of the National Capital Region.

The postpaid fiber plan offers reliable and fast internet with a budgeted monthly subscription, aiming to capture the mass market in the region.

Bida Fiber, at the price of P888 monthly, is the best-priced postpaid internet plan today.

Converge Bida Fiber mounted a launching event at Pio Garden Restaurant in Las Piñas on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, for the local residents of Las Piñas and Parañaque.

Bida Fiber has been gaining favorable support from budget-conscious local subscribers since its launch in San Nicolas, Cebu, last September.

For only P888 per month, Bida Fiber subscribers will get to connect up to six WiFi-enabled gadgets simultaneously and enjoy using them for online classes, working-from-home setup, connecting to loved ones abroad, and online gaming.

In addition, Bida Fiber subscribers will also get complimentary access to BlastTV.