Big Bad Wolf back in Cebu City

BIG Bad Wolf, recognized as the world’s largest book sale, returns to SM Seaside City Cebu from April 26 to May 5, 2024. Running daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., this event promises a diverse selection of books spanning various genres, authors and topics for book enthusiasts in the Visayas region.

This edition of Big Bad Wolf introduces exclusive deals such as the Buy 5 Free 1 promotion, where customers receive an additional book for free with every purchase of five books. Additionally, each set of five books purchased provides attendees with a chance to win vouchers. For those who purchase 10 titles, Big Bad Wolf offers two free books and doubles their chances of winning up to P10,000 worth of vouchers.

The event marks the revival of old partnerships and welcomes new collaborations. The Red Readerhood Program makes a comeback, and Metrobank returns as a bank partner, offering a 0% installment promo for three months with a minimum purchase of P3,000 to Metrobank cardholders. Swedish home furnishing brand IKEA will also participate, showcasing their affordable and quality home solutions for book lovers.

Alongside discounted books and promotions, Big Bad Wolf presents engaging activities and raffles, including cosplay appearances and raffle draws, for attendees to enjoy throughout the event. Admission is free. / PR