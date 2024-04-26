Big Bad Wolf to help Cebu address literacy issue

APART from bringing over 22 million books to Cebu City, the Big Bad Wolf also expressed willingness to collaborate with the City Government in addressing the problem of illiteracy.

“We are always open to collaborating with any opportunities that come our way,” Terrence Leong, head of operations at the Big Bad Wolf, during an interview on Thursday, April 25, 2024, when questioned about the possibility of partnering with the government to tackle issues concerning literacy.

Leong said that beside running the sale event alone, they also have their own charity, through which they collect books donated by customers and give them to people who need them.

Leong said their goal is to change the world one book at a time, recognizing the importance of literacy, which is a key factor in change.

Meanwhile, Carol Chuaying, Big Bad Wolf Philippine managing partner head, said Big Bad Wolf is already in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in which they were able to donate books for the children in Marawi.

“If Cebu City, definitely we are so willing to work with you to be able to reach out and do more projects together,” Chuaying said.

Chuaying said they aim to visit Cebu City once a year, as part of their mission to explore many Philippine cities. They, however, can’t visit more frequently due to their broader goal of exploring various destinations across the country.

Big Bad Wolf’s VIP opening on Thursday, was attended by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros.

In his address, Garcia said “books carry with it knowledge and knowledge carries with it the future leaders of the City of Cebu.”

Garcia said they want to move leaders in society, saying “the true measure of success is in succession.”

He said in the twilight of one’s career, one has to train someone who could carry on what has been started.

“Today you may be a reader, but tomorrow you will be a leader,” Garcia said.

In an interview, Garcia said knowledge is always the foundation for becoming a

better individual.

He said what they want to inculcate in the younger generation is the importance of learning in order for them to become good leaders in the future. Consequently, it will be able to bring progress to the city.

Asked if the City is willing to work with the Big Bad Wolf, Garcia said he is leaving it with Hontiveros, who chairs the committee on education and scholarships.

However, he assured that whatever is necessary for the children to be educated, to be able to read properly, is something that needs to be highlighted.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale runs from April 26 to May 5, 2024, at SM Seaside City Cebu from 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

Big Bad Wolf Books, founded in 2009 by Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, aims to promote reading habits and increase English literacy worldwide by making books more affordable and accessible. / AML