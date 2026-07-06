Big career test awaits Santisima in Tokyo

ALEX Santisima Jr. will face the toughest test of his career when he takes on Japanese veteran Yukinori Oguni in a 10-round bout on Aug. 16, 2026, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 26-year-old Santisima is coming off a breakthrough victory in Japan last month, when he scored his first knockout win over veteran Richard Pumicpic. The upcoming fight will be his third on Japanese soil after dropping his Japan debut to Subaru Murata.

Santisima also owns victories over former ALA Gym standout Jess Rhey Waminal and Justine Darap.

Meanwhile, Oguni is a former world champion. He captured the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-bantamweight title with a unanimous decision win over Jonathan Guzman in Japan in 2016.

However, his reign was short-lived, as he lost the belt to Ryosuke Iwasa via sixth-round technical knockout in his first title defense the following year.

After a roller-coaster stretch over the next few years, Oguni revived his career with a major victory in 2025, defeating rising Thai contender Chainoi Worawut by unanimous decision. He followed that up with another impressive unanimous decision win over former unified world champion Marlon Tapales on April 3, 2026, in Japan.

Oguni is currently ranked No. 6 by the World Boxing Organization, No. 11 by the World Boxing Association, No. 13 by the World Boxing Council and No. 14 by the IBF.

Santisima boasts an impressive 13-2 record with seven knockouts, while Oguni is 24-4-3 with nine knockouts. / EKA