Big discounts up for grabs in Int’l Travel Festival

TRAVEL enthusiasts looking for discounts of up to 50 percent for their upcoming trips should consider attending the 9th International Travel Festival (ITF) in May.

Close to 100 exhibitors are expected to gather from May 3 to 5, 2024 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino for this year’s ITF, organized by Eventology and themed “Love to Travel.”

Stephanie Villahermosa of Eventology said this year’s run will showcase four distinct programs—International Travel Fair, Cebu Travel Exchange, Tourism Students Day and ITF Food City.

She expects foot traffic of some 30,000 a day during the three-day fair.

The International Travel Festival is the travel consumer show that features discounted travel products from airfares to accommodations and tour packages fit for solo travelers, couples, families and friends.

The Cebu Travel Exchange, on the other hand, is a business-to-business (B2B) networking event that provides business opportunities in the tourism industry. This B2B activity is slated on May 2 at the Arctic Room of the Waterfront Cebu City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The three-day travel festival will also feature Tourism Students Day on May 2, bringing together Cebu’s top-performing universities and colleges offering tourism and hospitality courses. The event will include various activities such as a tour guiding competition, quiz bowl, dance showdown and tourism idol.

Aside from the travel trade exhibition component, the organizer will also mount ITF Food City, a destination food court at the exhibition hall to showcase the different flavors from the different parts of the globe. / KOC