Big Hollywood movies showing this September

HERE are some of the major Hollywood films scheduled to hit cinemas this September.

On Sept. 9, “Practical Magic 2,” starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owens sisters, arrives as the sequel to the hit fantasy film “Practical Magic.”

Meanwhile, the action-horror film “Resident Evil” opens on Sept. 16, starring Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser.

This will be followed by “Forgotten Island” on Sept. 23, an animated fantasy film featuring Liza Soberano and H.E.R. in its voice cast. The characters will face the Manananggal, voiced by Lea Salonga.

Opening on Sept. 23 is the action thriller “Heart of the Beast,” starring Brad Pitt alongside a combat dog.

For those looking for nonstop action, Tom Cruise stars in “Digger,” opening Sept. 30, alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller and Jesse Plemons.

For fans of suspense and mind games, “Verity,” starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, also opens on Sept. 30. / TRC S