Big movies of 2026 that flopped at the box office

While some Hollywood films have broken box-office records in 2026, including “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey,” others have met disappointing fates. Here are some of the films that flopped at the box office.
THE SOCIAL RECKONING (Mikey Madison)
“The Social Reckoning” opened in theaters on Oct. 7. However, after one week, the film had grossed only $10 million, less than half of its $30 million production budget. Critics blamed the film for failing to recapture the cinematic magic of its predecessor, “The Social Network.”
DIGGER (Tom Cruise)
“Digger” had a production budget estimated at $125 million to $180 million. However, the film managed to earn only $35 million in worldwide gross revenue. Its estimated financial losses could reach $245 million due to marketing costs.
The dark comedy was described as a departure from the type of films audiences expect from Tom Cruise, who is known for his action movies.
SUPERGIRL (Milly Alcock)
“Supergirl” flopped for three main reasons. First, its $170 million production budget was too high. Second, the character was not widely familiar to mainstream audiences. Third, although Milly Alcock gained popularity through the series “House of the Dragon,” she had yet to establish herself as a major movie star worldwide.
The film ended its theatrical run with only $126 million in worldwide gross revenue.
MOANA (Dwayne Johnson)
The live-action remake of “Moana” was one of the biggest box-office flops, earning only $95 million during its opening weekend. This was a far cry from the performance of its animated predecessor, “Moana 2,” which grossed $1 billion in 2024.
Critics blamed the franchise’s frequent releases for audience fatigue. Viewers were also disappointed by what they described as shot-for-shot recreations of scenes from the original film.
THE DEATH OF ROBINHOOD (Hugh Jackman)
“The Death of Robinhood” earned $9.5 million in worldwide gross revenue against its $20 million production budget.
Viewers complained that the film’s action was concentrated in its first 30 minutes, after which it turned into a slow-paced drama. Another point of criticism was its portrayal of Robin Hood as a brutal, violent and selfish killer rather than a hero of the people.
THE FIX (Liam Neeson)
“The Fix” was one of the biggest box-office bombs of 2026, earning only $1.2 million worldwide against its $32 million production budget. It also received one of the lowest ratings of the year on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 16%.
The film was criticized for its sluggish pacing and lengthy two-hour-and-22-minute runtime. Liam Neeson, meanwhile, had very little screen time and was mostly seen sitting down. / TRC S