Big Yellow boxing promoter backs volleyball team

BIG Yellow Boxing Promotions head Seth Oliver is trying his hand at another sport and will be funding a volleyball team in the youth level for an upcoming tournament in the grassroots level on April 28, 2024 in Brgy. Sabang, Danao City.

“Sir Seth Tio is not only supporting boxing but he’s also helping out kids that are playing volleyball,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu.

Tio is open to supporting not only boxing and volleyball but also different sports in the grassroots level.

“I’m willing to help the youth that will come to me asking for help for sports,” said Tio.

Tio is one of the solid supporters of boxing in Cebu and runs a boxing gym that has both professional and amateur boxers. Some of the pro fighters who are fighting under his wing are Carlo Demecillo, Rhonvex Capuloy, Anthony Gilbuela and hard-hitting prospect Arlando Senoc Jr.

The Team Big Yellow Girls volleyball team is composed of Jessa Mae Tepora, Jessel Ann Tepora, Kristine Alquisola, Yzza Mae Laolao, Cale Cynthia Roble, Maria Theresa Pacis - Cabañero, Casey Cabañero, Gwen Marie Awit, Jessah Anadia, Alexa Lunca Cabonegro, Justine Marie Lato, Fiona Lynn Goilan, Jiesel Perales Avila and Monica Mae Lunca Cabonegro. / EKA