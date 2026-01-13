Big Yellow rewards Taiwanese pug with WBF reg’l championship shot

TAIWANESE pug Ming Hung Lee’s hard work and dedication have finally paid off, as his promoter, Big Yellow Promotions, is rewarding him with a World Boxing Foundation (WBF) regional title fight this July.

“We have a plan to let him fight for a WBF regional title in July. But we are still looking for an opponent. It will likely be against a Filipino opponent,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu.

Lee has been training at the Big Yellow Boxing Gym for over six years. He has fought all of his fights in the Philippines and has been under Big Yellow Promotions since 2018.

“He’s hardworking. He really wants to reach his dream of becoming a champion. That’s why Big Yellow wants to help him with the dedication that he has shown,” said Tepora.

Lee made his pro debut in 2017 and scored an impressive second-round stoppage of Wilfredo Ruta in Masbate. He won his first seven fights as a pro before suffering his first defeat in 2019, losing to Matthew Fondales by unanimous decision in Cebu City.

Lee bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over veteran Jong Sabellina that same year before being sidelined because of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

Lee made his return to the ring in 2023 and knocked out Ruta in the first round of their rematch in Toledo City, Cebu.

Lee just fought once each in 2024 and 2025, stopping Kim Lindog in the first round in 2024 and demolishing journeyman Jason Tinampay also in the first round last year.

Lee boasts a record of 11-1 with eight knockouts.

Big Yellow Promotion is still finalizing the exact date of the event, which will be staged at the Conequip Philippines Inc. showroom in

Mandaue City.

Other Big Yellow boxers set to see action in the card are Lee’s sparring partner Rhonvex Capuloy (13-4-3, 10 KOs) and Mark Anthony Sarino (6-1, 3 KOs). / EKA