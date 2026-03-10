Cebu

BIGBANG to mark 20th anniversary with world tour

K-pop group BIGBANG will mark its 20th anniversary with a world tour, according to Yang Hyun-suk, founder and chief executive officer of YG Entertainment.(Photo from Philippine Kpop Society)
K-POP group BIGBANG will mark its 20th anniversary with a world tour, according to Yang Hyun-suk, founder and chief executive officer of YG Entertainment.

In a video interview posted on the company’s official social media channels on March 3, 2026, Yang said the group had agreed to stage a special performance tour to celebrate the milestone.

BIGBANG debuted in 2006 with five members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P and Seungri.

Seungri retired in 2019 following a major scandal, while T.O.P confirmed in 2023 that he had left the group. (NPG)

