Bigger fines, jail time await vandals

THE Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has warned residents on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, that individuals caught committing acts of vandalism will face possible imprisonment and hefty fines starting at P3,000.

This comes as the LCPO is poised to strictly enforce Ordinance 16-055-2022, which supports the City’s “Clean and Green” program.

The ordinance imposes escalating penalties on individuals who damage public or private property and undermine efforts to keep the city clean and orderly.

Authorities urged the public to report violations immediately to help maintain order and cleanliness.

“We urge everyone to work together to protect the cleanliness and well-being of our city and to immediately report any violations to the police,” the LCPO said.

Authorities stressed that maintaining a clean, orderly and beautiful city is a shared responsibility.

Under the ordinance, violators will be fined P3,000 for the first offense; P4,000 for the second offense; and P5,000 and/or imprisonment for the third offense at the discretion of the court.

Earlier, Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan strongly condemned a recent act of vandalism committed late January, right before the Asean Tourism Forum and associated events, just as the City was preparing for the arrival of delegates.

The mayor publicly offered a P5,000 reward for information to help identify the culprits, underscoring efforts to keep the city clean and presentable ahead of the Asean activities.

Chan lamented that despite efforts to clean and beautify the city, some individuals continued to show a lack of respect for cleanliness and public order. / DPC