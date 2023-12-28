Bigger Rhea Gullas Cup all set to open

ORGANIZERS of the 2024 Cong. Rhea Gullas Cup Cebu First District Sports Tournament promises a grander, more exciting competition when it kicks off next month in the municipality of Carmen.

Aside from basketball — which is the crown jewel of the said meet — the Rhea Gullas Cup will have other events, including the debut of push bike, football, chess, and table tennis. Lawn tennis and volleyball will also have their own competitions, as announced by lead organizers Deej Pantinople and Jeanneth Villagonzalo on Dec. 27, 2023.

The tournament will open on Jan. 27, 2024, with volleyball games being held in the morning and basketball

in the evening.

Naga, Talisay, Carcar, Sibonga, San Fernando, and Minglanilla will all be vying for sporting supremacy in the different events.

Basketball is expected to draw plenty of competition, with the other teams eyeing to knock off the reigning champions, San Fernando Buffaloes. The six teams will play a single round-robin, with the top four squads earning spots in the crossover semifinals. The top two teams will have a twice-to-beat advantage.

Meanwhile, in case a team manages to sweep the elimination round, that team will be awarded an outright spot in the finals. The other three squads will then compete in a stepladder for the last ticket to the best-of-three finals.