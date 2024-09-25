Bigger subsidy eyed for 2025 Sinulog

IN A bid to attract more contingents for the 2025 Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown, the Cebu City Government and Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) have reached an initial agreement to increase next year’s subsidy while maintaining the prize structure from the previous year.

Details of the agreement

During a press conference on September 24, 2024, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that he and SFI president Pericles Dakay, along with the SFI Executive Committee members, agreed to the new subsidy proposal.

The suggested subsidy for out-of-town contingents will be P1.5 million, while local contingents from Cebu will receive P1 million.

The prize distribution will remain unchanged, with P3 million for the grand champion, P2 million for second place, P1.5 million for third, P1 million for fourth, and P750,000 for fifth.

Participation and coordination

Garcia noted that approximately 11 contingents have already committed to participating in next year’s festival.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, saying: “We have great coordination, there’s so much cooperation... Sinulog is not only a celebration but, more importantly, an offering to Señor Santo Niño.”

The meeting also included Cebu City Councilors Jocelyn Pesquera and Philip Zafra, as well as Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros.

Future plans

Garcia aims to increase the number of contingents for the 2025 Sinulog Festival, with support from the Cebu Provincial Government expected to bring in at least 15 additional contingents from the province.

The 2023 and 2024 festivals were held at the South Road Properties (SRP) following a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia previously opposed this venue choice, resulting in her withdrawing province-based contingents in January 2023 due to unfavorable weather conditions at SRP. Cebu mayors also chose not to send contingents to the 2024 Sinulog Festival.

Traditional venue shift

The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) had served as the traditional venue for the Sinulog Grand Parade until 2019, raising anticipation for a potential return to its roots in future celebrations. (SunStar Cebu)