‘Bigger subsidy’ for Sinulog contingents

TO ENTICE more contingents to participate in the 2025 Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown, the Cebu City Government and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) initially agreed to increase next year’s subsidy, while retaining the last year’s prizes.

In a press conference on Monday, Sept. 24, 2024, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said it was the initial agreement he made with SFI president Pericles Dakay together with the members of the SFI Executive Committee last Friday, Sept. 20.

Garcia said he proposed that the subsidy for out-of-town contingents should be P1.5 million, while those from within Cebu will receive P1 million in subsidy.

He said they agreed to retain the prizes at P3 million for the grand champion, P2 million for the second place, P1.5 million for the third place, P1 million for the fourth place, and P750,000 for the fifth place.

There are about 11 contingents, so far, who have pledged to join next year’s festival, Garcia said.

“We have great coordination, there’s so much cooperation, hinges, whatsoever. We have the same goal in mind that Sinulog is not only a celebration but, more importantly, an offering to Señor Santo Niño,” Garcia said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The meeting was also attended by Cebu City Councilors Jocelyn Pesquera and Philip Zafra, and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros.

Earlier, Garcia said among his priorities for the 2025 Sinulog Festival is to increase the number of contingents.

He said with the support of the Cebu Provincial Government, there will be at least 15 additional contingents from the province.

In 2023 and 2024, Mayor Michael Rama held the festival at the open-air South Road Properties following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia opposed Rama’s decision. She then pulled out province-based contingents in January 2023 due to unfavorable weather conditions at the SRP.

Garcia announced in 2024 that Cebu mayors had opted not to send contingents in that year’s Sinulog.

The CCSC had been the traditional venue of the Sinulog Grand Parade until 2019. / EHP