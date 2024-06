A 20-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider passed away after he collided with a dump truck from the opposite direction around 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Fel Rydge, 20, a local.

He was rushed to a hospital in Danao City, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The 27-year-old dump truck driver, Ariel Caramihan, of Barangay Vito, Minglanilla, Cebu, is currently being held at the Liloan Police Station. (GPL, TPT)